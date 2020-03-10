Benighted Premiere New NSFW Music Video For “Nails”

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Benighted premiere a new NSFW music video for their track“Nails“, which you can stream via YouTube below. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album 'Obscene Repressed' out in stores April 10th, 2020 via Season Of Mist.

Tell the group of the clip:

“We are very proud to unleash our third track, taken from ‘Obscene Repressed,’ in the most disturbing video we have ever made! With ‘Nails,’ discover what happens when a psychotic boy faces oedipal issues with his mother and gets paranoid about his dad being responsible for his facial deformity…

Kick Your Eyes did a great job again with this new creepy music video about the story of Michael. We want to thank all the amazing people who worked for this video, especially Nicolas Delpierre, François Le Goazigo and Roswell! Of course also this incredible casting:

Young Michael : Jorick

Adult Michael : Cyril Van Zandijcke

Dad : Abdé Maziane

Mom : Cecile Rossi

Special thanks to Laurie Muah (special effects) and Pauline Dissais (make-up)

Enjoy it, sickos! And please share it everywhere!”