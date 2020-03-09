Beyond The Black Reveals New Album "Horizons" Details; Posts New Video "Misery" Online

Symphonic metal outfit Beyond The Black – fronted by the exceptional Jennifer Haben – present their new single "Misery," off of their upcoming album "Hørizøns," to be released via Napalm Records on June 19th.

The explosive quintet manages to perform a tightrope act between scene solidarity and the constant motivation to conquer new musical horizons: With their newest offering, Beyond The Black prepares their powerful manifesto of self-confidence and leaving the "Misery" of the past behind. The track takes its listeners into a wide melodic range between melodic mellifluousness and uncompromising energetic rock and metal fragments.

Along with an artful, moody conceptualized visual, Beyond The Black defeats the demons of the past and enters another spectra of their musical identity. Jennifer Haben’s remarkable and striking vocals underline her standing as a powerful frontwoman and hit the listener’s senses with full force. .

"Misery" presents one first sparkle of the manifold facets off the upcoming album: With this omen to their upcoming album, Beyond The Black are remaining and reinventing themselves at the same time. This is a multi-layered, metallic offering, proving their standing in the scene!

Jennifer Haben on the new album:

"With 2019 having been the biggest year in our career as a band so far, we were thrilled and anxious to get back to the studio and start writing again – not just to make up to the fast and amazing development that has happened in the band since our last album, but to pin this development down also musically for everyone to hear and see. Hørizøns is unmistakably a Beyond The Black album, but with so many new facets and personality adding up to the classic Beyond The Black ID that make it a true band-album. For us this has definitely been a walk on the tightrope and we feel to have it accomplished to its fullest. Without beating around the bush, we can say that we're extremely proud and confident that Hørizøns is the best Beyond The Black album to date."

The female fronted quintet unbolts their unequalled, differentiated spectra of symphonic and melodic rock spiced with sonorous melodious metal soundscapes in 13 manifold songs. The album kicks off with its heavy, yet atmospheric title track, spanning the range of intumescent soundscapes and Jennifer Haben’s crystal clear, striking vocals.

Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout "Wounded Healer" (feat. Elize Rhyde off Amaranthe) and will light your way in gloomy times. Dark subliminal grooves coalesce with harmonizing guitar lines and form the prevailing nexus of "Human" and it’s unmistakably catchy chorus. Another facet rises with "You Are Not Alone," which is dominated by electronic influences as well as symphonic sounding violins.

"Hørizøns’" atmospherically dark harshness creates the stylistic bow over the distinctive melodic rock meets pop sound in symbiosis with fragile yet strong fragments. The charismatic outfit persuades with a rousing, emotional clout and their strong, confident message off self-assertion.

Tracklisting:

1. Horizons

2. Misery

3. Wounded Healer (feat. Elize Ryd)

4. Some Kind Of Monster

5. Human

6. Golden Pariahs

7. Marching On

8. You're Not Alone

9. Out Of The Ashes

10. Paralyzed

11. Coming Home

12. I Won't Surrender (Feat. Tina Guo)

13. Welcome To My Wasteland