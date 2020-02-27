Feature

2020 Roskilde Festival preview

Band Photo: Deftones (?)





Foo Fighters on the Orange Stage in 2017

Although the Roskilde Festival is not a "metal festival", and is slowly moving away from being a rock festival (to more hip hop, electronica, etc.), there is always just enough to keep people like me interested. The 2020 rendition will feature bands such as Faith No More, Deftones, Amenra, High On Fire, Nyredolk, Old Man Gloom, Suicide Silence, Elder, Bersærk, Heathe, Conjurer, Svalbard, and ORM (with a new EP coming out tomorrow).

Behemoth on the Arena Stage in 2019

Bring along your daughter (as I did in 2018), and she can enjoy the likes of Taylor Swift, Anderson Paak, and Mura Masa. Just don't ask me to name a single song from any of those artists as I can't do it.

The stage lighting at Roskilde Festival is second to none. Unlike most metal festivals, that typically have two nearly identical stages right next to each other with similar lighting and vibe, the five main stages at Roskilde are very different, each with their own unique atmosphere.



Anthrax on the Arena Stage in 2017

Because it's not a metal festival, there are opportunities to get more up close and personal with bands you love since there are probably about 100,000 people at the festival who will not be going to see the band you want to see.

Dark Tranquillity on Pavilion Stage in 2018

Full festival tickets are still available here for about US$320, or single day tickets are about US$160. The tickets usually sell out. Last year Roskilde Festival sold out in early May.

Who knows? You may get lucky in a Roskilde mosh pit.











2020 will be Al's sixth Roskilde Festival. For more of Al's Roskilde Festival photos, and to see his list of wishes for 2020 Roskilde Festival (zero of which were chosen), click here.