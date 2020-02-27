I Am Destruction Premiere New Song "Ruinous Phantasm" From Upcoming Debut Album "Nascency"
I Am Destruction premiere a new song entitled "Ruinous Phantasm", taken from their upcoming debut album "Nascency", which comes out April 24 on Unique Leader.
Check out now "Ruinous Phantasm" below.
