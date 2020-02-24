"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Mit Blod out on February 28

posted Feb 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

Danish band ORM (serpent in English) will release a new EP entitled "Mit Blod" through Indisciplinarian. The EP will consists of just two tracks. However, those two track total 24 minutes. One of the songs is an original piece and the other is a cover of "Notes To You" by Sleep Party People.

"Mit Blod" will be the follow up to 2019's critically aclaimed Ir, which was also just two songs. Those two songs clocked in at over 47 minutes. Listen here.

Fans of black metal, especially the more epic, rocking type of black metal should check this out.

