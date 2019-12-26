Avatar Premiere New Official Music Video “King’s Harvest”
Avatar premiere their new official music video for their track “King’s Harvest” streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip is part of the group’s ‘Legend Of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey‘ movie, which the band crowdfunded $188,259 for back in 2018. Avatar's longtime partner, Johan Carlén, helmed both of the movie and the below shared video from it.
