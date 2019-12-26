YouTube Shredders Unite With Members Of Megadeth, Rings Of Saturn, Animals As Leaders, Etc. For Third ‘Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World’
The ‘The Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World‘'s third edition has premiered online and can be streamed below. This year the below guitarists have taken part in it:
Jared Dines
Angel Vivaldi
Nik Nocturnal
Become The Knight
Stevie T
Andy James
Felix Martin
Ola Englund (The Haunted, etc.)
Lucas Mann (Rings Of Saturn)
Rudy Ayoub
Matt Heafy (Trivium)
Sarah Longfield
Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)
Davie504
Tim Henson (Polyphia)
Ichika Nito
Stephen Taranto
Jason Richardson (All That Remains)
Cole Rolland
Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)
The Dooo
Manuel Gardner Fernandes
According to Jared Dines, there was a technical mistake with the backing track involving Jason Richardson‘s solos. Explains Dines:
“Hey guys! Unfortunately, i am a dumb dumb and put Jason Richardson’s part over the wrong backing in the final file for the big shred collab video this year. I know I know.. you’d think I’d have my act together by now… ?? WELL, here is what he actually intended for you all to hear haha merry Christmas everyone! (Tbh, Jason could play over dumpsters fucking and it would sound good). My deepest apology to you Jason, please don’t SLAPP me at namm ??????”
You can watch Richardson‘s proper part below:
