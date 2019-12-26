YouTube Shredders Unite With Members Of Megadeth, Rings Of Saturn, Animals As Leaders, Etc. For Third ‘Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World’

The ‘The Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World‘'s third edition has premiered online and can be streamed below. This year the below guitarists have taken part in it:

Jared Dines

Angel Vivaldi

Nik Nocturnal

Become The Knight

Stevie T

Andy James

Felix Martin

Ola Englund (The Haunted, etc.)

Lucas Mann (Rings Of Saturn)

Rudy Ayoub

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Sarah Longfield

Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)

Davie504

Tim Henson (Polyphia)

Ichika Nito

Stephen Taranto

Jason Richardson (All That Remains)

Cole Rolland

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

The Dooo

Manuel Gardner Fernandes

According to Jared Dines, there was a technical mistake with the backing track involving Jason Richardson‘s solos. Explains Dines:

“Hey guys! Unfortunately, i am a dumb dumb and put Jason Richardson’s part over the wrong backing in the final file for the big shred collab video this year. I know I know.. you’d think I’d have my act together by now… ?? WELL, here is what he actually intended for you all to hear haha merry Christmas everyone! (Tbh, Jason could play over dumpsters fucking and it would sound good). My deepest apology to you Jason, please don’t SLAPP me at namm ??????”

You can watch Richardson‘s proper part below: