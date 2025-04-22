Exclusive

Defiant Premiere New Single "Mammon Mantra" From Upcoming New Album

Croatian black/death metal band Defiant have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Mammon Mantra". The track is taken from their impending new album of the same name, which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and InsArt Records (UK) on May 17th, 2025.

Check out now "Mammon Mantra" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Tells the official press release:

"Celebrating 20 years of its cursed existence, Defiant is unleashing upon the world their fifth full-length album called "Mammon Mantra". Twelve new devastating hymns for this age of damnation and many more to come. Their currently most progressive and darkest record to date, featuring guest vocals from the legendary Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan from Venom Inc./Atomkraft and Maksymina "Max" Kuzianik, first time that Defiant is featuring a female vocalist in their song. It is the closest thing that the band ever came to a concept album; it explores man darkest desires and corruption ever since this creature stood on its two feet, from the dawn of time to the current events. DEFIANT is a death/black metal band from Croatia formed in 2005. On the first 2 albums they play a melodic death metal, but with their third album "Morbid Spiritual Illness" spawned the new sound of the band which is explored and nurtured with the later albums: "Insurrection Icon" (first album with the current vocalist T.Kuternik), "Vanguards of Misrule" EP and "Mammon Mantra" which is being released on Satanath Records and InsArt Records."

"Mammon Mantra" track-list:

01. Ipse Venit

02. Dajjal Zyklon

03. Mammon Mantra

04. Ostara's Eve

05. Damnatio Memoare

06. Malice Striker

07. Lord Of The Opening

08. Night And Fog

09. Anthropoid Eucharist

10. Thirst For Abyss

11. Caesars Messiah

12. Finis Omnium Ignorantiam

Running Time: 53:11