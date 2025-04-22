Wishender Premiere New Single & Music Video "Uchigatana" From Upcoming New EP "Destined Death"

Ontario, Canada-based deathcore outfit Wishender premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Uchigatana". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "Destined Death", which will be out in stores May 2, 2025.

Check out "Uchigatana" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.