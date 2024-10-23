Archetypes Collide Premiere New Single “Hollow High”

Archetypes Collide have released a visualizer for their latest single, marking the Arizona-based alternative metal band’s first new music since 2023. They describe it as their heaviest work to date. The track was produced by Beartooth's bassist and vocalist, Oshie Bichar.



Frontman Kyle Pastor also shared insights into the song’s lyrical inspiration, stating:

“Earlier this year, there were so many things in my life that were demanding my attention, whether that be my family, my friends, the band, or just the never-ending barrage of social media distractions. It all added up and I quickly realized just how easy it was to get my priorities twisted on what’s actually important. ‘Hollow High‘ was written from a place of needing a wake up call in those moments.”