Kingdom of Entropy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Messiah Construct"

posted Jun 17, 2024 at 2:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK-based death metal/deathcore outfit Kingdom of Entropy premiere a new single and lyric video titled "The Messiah Construct", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

