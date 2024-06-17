Kingdom of Entropy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Messiah Construct"
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK-based death metal/deathcore outfit Kingdom of Entropy premiere a new single and lyric video titled "The Messiah Construct", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
