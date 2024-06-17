Sólstafir Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hin Helga Kvöl!"

Sólstafir premiere their new single "Hin Helga Kvöl!" ("The Holy Torment!"). This track marks the band's debut with Century Media Records and is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments Sólstafir guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason:

"It is a song about dying. It is about the realization that you will die sooner than later and consciously witnessing the end of your own world. It is one's own personal idea of Ragnarök – or Armageddon. What happens afterwards? Are we reborn or are we simply food for the worms…"

See Sólstafir on their European tour with Oranssi Pazuzu this November and December:

w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Hamferð

13/11 (NL) Groningen Oosterpoort

14/11 (NL) Nijmegen Doornroosje

15/11 (NL) Maastricht Muziekgieterij

16/11 (BE) Brussels Botanique

17/11 (DE) Bielefeld Forum

19/11 (FR) Lille Splendid

20/11 (UK) Brighton Concorde 2

21/11 (UK) Manchester Club Academy

22/11 (IRE) Dublin Opium

23/11 (UK) Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

24/11 (UK) London Electric Brixon

w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Helga

26/11 (FR) Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27/11 (FR) Rennes Antipode

28/11 (FR) Toulouse Metronum

29/11 (ES) Pamplona Totem

30/11 (ES) Madrid Sala Mon

1/12 (ES) Barcelona Razzmatazz 2

3/12 (IT) Milano Alcatraz

4/12 (CH) Pratteln Z7

5/12 (DE) München Technikum

6/12 (AT) Vienna Simm City

7/12 (PL) Warsaw Proxima

8/12 (DE) Leipzig Täubchental

9/12 (DE) Berlin Metropol Oranssi Pazuzu