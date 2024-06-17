Sólstafir Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hin Helga Kvöl!"
Sólstafir premiere their new single "Hin Helga Kvöl!" ("The Holy Torment!"). This track marks the band's debut with Century Media Records and is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments Sólstafir guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason:
"It is a song about dying. It is about the realization that you will die sooner than later and consciously witnessing the end of your own world. It is one's own personal idea of Ragnarök – or Armageddon. What happens afterwards? Are we reborn or are we simply food for the worms…"
See Sólstafir on their European tour with Oranssi Pazuzu this November and December:
w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Hamferð
13/11 (NL) Groningen Oosterpoort
14/11 (NL) Nijmegen Doornroosje
15/11 (NL) Maastricht Muziekgieterij
16/11 (BE) Brussels Botanique
17/11 (DE) Bielefeld Forum
19/11 (FR) Lille Splendid
20/11 (UK) Brighton Concorde 2
21/11 (UK) Manchester Club Academy
22/11 (IRE) Dublin Opium
23/11 (UK) Glasgow Queen Margaret Union
24/11 (UK) London Electric Brixon
w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Helga
26/11 (FR) Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
27/11 (FR) Rennes Antipode
28/11 (FR) Toulouse Metronum
29/11 (ES) Pamplona Totem
30/11 (ES) Madrid Sala Mon
1/12 (ES) Barcelona Razzmatazz 2
3/12 (IT) Milano Alcatraz
4/12 (CH) Pratteln Z7
5/12 (DE) München Technikum
6/12 (AT) Vienna Simm City
7/12 (PL) Warsaw Proxima
8/12 (DE) Leipzig Täubchental
9/12 (DE) Berlin Metropol Oranssi Pazuzu
