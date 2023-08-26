Triskelyon Debuts New Lyric Video "Tektyranny"

Canada’s new power thrash metal gods Triskelyon will be unleashing their sophomore album, "Artificial Insanity" (mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach)) on September 8th via Moribund Records.

Today, the band is unveiling their next single "TekTyranny" featuring guest vocals from Infrared's Armin Kamal with a lyric video that can be seen below.

Guitarist Geoff Waye adds about the single:

"The album's opening track, this one is a thrasher of a song that kind of came out a little like Megadeth with a mixture of some tremolo picking almost black metal-esque guitar parts. It features Armin Kamal from the Canadian thrash band Infared. Their first run was back in the mid to late 80s, then they went on a long hiatus until they came back in 2014. Armin is another person who I didn't know personally, but I admired what he was doing with his band. So in keeping with the theme of looking for Canadian vocalists to help out with the vocals, I reached out to him to see if he'd be interested in singing a song on the album and luckily he was! I sent a rough mix of the song and my lyrics and let him do his thing. Armin does some amazing vocals on here. Listen for the high screams in the chorus, especially at the end of the song, which enters into the realms of Rob Halford and King Diamond. The mixture of that and his more gruff thrash vocals really stand out."