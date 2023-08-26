Ronnie Romero To Release New Album "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" In September

Ronnie Romero has announced the upcoming release of his third solo album, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters," on September 15, 2023.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" sees Romero delivering a powerful musical statement on the first solo album of his to feature all-new original material.

Written by Romero with drummer Andy C. and guitarist Jose Rubio, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" marks the first time that Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on. Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero. While these 'firsts” certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, The Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, and the recently launched Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

Tracklisting:

1. Castaway on the Moon

2. Mountain of Light

3. I’ve Been Losing You

4. Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

5. Girl, Don’t Listen to the Radio

6. Crossroad

7. Not Just a Nightmare

8. A Distant Shore

9. Chased By Shadows

10. Vengeance