Razor Parts Ways With Drummer Rider Ripperson; Confirms Shareef "Reef" Hassanien As His Replacement
Rider Ripperson (Rider Johnson,) known as the drummer of Canadian speed/thrash metal titans Razor, has announced that he and the band have parted company. In a social media post, he claims that he left "a while back" and that his replacement is Shareef "Reef" Hassanien of Invicta, who also previously had a stint with the band from 2018 - 2019. His post reads thusly:
"Yes, I left Razor awhile back, just kept it hush. I had a great decade with these boys lots of laughs but I felt like it was my time to move on. I wish them well and Shareef Hassanien is going to kill it. Love you all and stay thrash!!!"
Razor released their latest album, "Cycle Of Contempt," their first since 1997's, "Decibels," in September of last year.
