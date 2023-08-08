Soul Debt Premiere New Single & Music Video “Staring Into The Abyss” From Brand New Album "Ascendant"
New Jersey progressive deathcore/death metal band Soul Debt premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Staring Into The Abyss”, taken from their brand new album "Ascendant", out in stores now.
Check out "Staring Into The Abyss" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Sam Cason - Vocals
CJ Douma - Drums
Marcus Carollo - Bass
Aaron Naphor - Guitar
