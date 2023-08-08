Inhuman Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead World Parasites” From Brand New EP "Cultus Deorum"
Portugal's blackened deathcore quintet Inhuman Architects premiere a new single and music video titled “Dead World Parasites”, taken from their brand new EP "Cultus Deorum", out now via Larvae Records.
Check out "Dead World Parasites" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
