Guilt Trip Reveals New Album "Severance" Details; Shares New Song "Broken Wings"

Manchester’s Guilt Trip have dropped new single "Broken Wings" and announced the release of their second album Severance which is due 22nd September. "Broken Wings" is their third output since joining MLVLTD MUSIC, a label operated by UK metal elite Malevolence.

On the new single, the band comments:

"Guilt Trip have always had major metal influences but we’ve always remained very much a hardcore entity, with 'Broken Wings' and our new record in general we wanted to delve more into the metal aspects of our music, thus instrumentally this song came to fruition. Lyrically the song engages with the concept of faith and whether we deem ourselves worthy of its hand in our darkest days."

After spending many years cutting their teeth in the world of underground hardcore, Manchester’s Guilt Trip are poised to cross over into wider alternative audiences with the release of their second full length album "Severance." Despite touring internationally and accumulating millions of streams, Guilt Trip were long overlooked by the industry. Building a loyal following entirely organically, from the ground up, through nothing but quality music and hard work.

Now, beginning to get the attention they deserve, "Severance" is an obvious progression in what they have previously been known to deliver. You can expect 12 tracks of expertly crafted hardcore influenced metal with the riffing of Machine Head and vocal aggression of Hatebreed. Severance boasts slick and modern sounding production and also a lyrical intelligence, both of which exceed far beyond the standards of many of their hardcore peers.

Tracklisting:

1. Fallen At My Feet

2. Surrounded By Pain

3. Eyes Wide Shut

4. Sweet Dreams (ft. Florent Salfati)

5. Reaching Paradise

6. Tearing Your Life Away

7. Broken Wings

8. The Gates

9. Sanctified

10. Hell Will Replace The Rain

11. Severance

12. Dusk