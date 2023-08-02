Alastor's Gash Premiere New Single "Citadel of Leviathan" From Upcoming New EP "Dawn of Suffering"

South East, MA-based blackened slam outfit Alastor's Gash premiere a new single titled “Citadel of Leviathan”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Dawn of Suffering", which will be out in stores this November.

Check out now "Citadel of Leviathan" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



