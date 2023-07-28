Evildead Unveils New Song "Bathe In Blood"
The first new single from thrash metal legends Evildead!
The track is taken from their upcoming new studio album; a follow up to their album "United States of Anarchy" that was released in 2020. The new single is entitled "Bathe In Fire" and the lyrical theme of the track deals with depression, and suicide.
"Unfortunately depression and trauma are common and widespread, but suicide is never a solution. You can make things better; there are people you may never know who care and love you." - Phil Flores (EvilDead)
"In darkness there‘s light; it might be faint, perhaps dimmed, but eventually it will shine." - Juan Garcia (EvilDead/Body Count)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Milking The Goatmachine Posts New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Ural To Release New Album In October
0 Comments on "Evildead Unveils New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.