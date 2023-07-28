Evildead Unveils New Song "Bathe In Blood"

The first new single from thrash metal legends Evildead!

The track is taken from their upcoming new studio album; a follow up to their album "United States of Anarchy" that was released in 2020. The new single is entitled "Bathe In Fire" and the lyrical theme of the track deals with depression, and suicide.

"Unfortunately depression and trauma are common and widespread, but suicide is never a solution. You can make things better; there are people you may never know who care and love you." - Phil Flores (EvilDead)

"In darkness there‘s light; it might be faint, perhaps dimmed, but eventually it will shine." - Juan Garcia (EvilDead/Body Count)