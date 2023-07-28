Ural To Release New Album "Psychoverse" In October; Shares First Single "Drag Me To The Wolves"
Italian thrash metal outfit Ural has announced that they have signed a new record deal with Xstreem Music, who will release their third album, "Psychoverse" on October 10th. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared the record's first single, "Drag Me To The Wolves," which can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
1. Drag Me To The Wolves
2. Heritage
3. Nightmare
4. Blood Red Sand
5. Fall Of The One World
6. Uncanny Valley
7. Carousel Of Hell
8. 66.6 F.M.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Evildead Unveils New Song
- Next Article:
Beyond The Black Debuts "Call My Name" Video
0 Comments on "Ural To Release New Album In October"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.