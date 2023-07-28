Ural To Release New Album "Psychoverse" In October; Shares First Single "Drag Me To The Wolves"

Italian thrash metal outfit Ural has announced that they have signed a new record deal with Xstreem Music, who will release their third album, "Psychoverse" on October 10th. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared the record's first single, "Drag Me To The Wolves," which can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

1. Drag Me To The Wolves

2. Heritage

3. Nightmare

4. Blood Red Sand

5. Fall Of The One World

6. Uncanny Valley

7. Carousel Of Hell

8. 66.6 F.M.