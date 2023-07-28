KK's Priest Unleashes New Music Video "Reap The Whirlwind"

KK's Priest - the heavy metal amalgamation of iconic Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - recently announced the upcoming release of their savage sophomore offering, "The Sinner Rides Again," out September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records. On the heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner" - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK's Priest return to sin again!

Following up on the release of their blistering first single "One More Shot At Glory," today, KK’s Priest have unleashed another new track, this time entitled "Reap The Whirlwind," alongside another new music video! The electric opus is a classic heavy metal power thrust of soaring leads, hair-raising harmonics and earworm vocal hooks.

K.K. Downing says about "Reap The Whirlwind":

"'If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind’ - this is a common phrase that has been familiar with me from a very young age. Obviously it’s very meaningful - it’s a warning that if you mistreat people, or really whatever you do in life, you need to be very careful, because whatever sufferance you inflict on anyone, it could come back to haunt you, and your suffering could be even more severe. Everyone knowingly or unknowingly has made the mistake of thinking they can get away with small misdemeanors to suit their selfish pursuits, but if justice is to be served, you will reap exactly what you sow. That is the message of this song."