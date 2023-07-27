Heart Of A Coward Premiere New Single & Music Video "Devour Me" From Upcoming New Album "This Place Only Brings Death"

Heart Of A Coward's latest single "Devour Me" has just premiered online, accompanied by an official music video directed and produced by Zak Pinchin. The band's new studio album "This Place Only Brings Death" will be released on September 22nd through Arising Empire.

Check out now "Devour Me" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Vocalist Kaan Tasan shared his thoughts on the new single and the upcoming album:

“‘Devour Me‘ is written about tearing into open wounds to try and find answers, but only ending up exactly where you were before. The familiar feeling of being torn apart, getting nowhere and then being discarded.”

“This Place Only Brings Death is a self-reflective, heavy, and aggressive album that explores the harsh realities of modern society.”