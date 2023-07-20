Marduk Debuts New Music Video "Blood Of The Funeral"
Band Photo: Marduk (?)
The renowned Swedish black metal band, Marduk, have released the official music video for "Blood Of The Funeral," the first single from the band's upcoming Memento Mori album. Their 15th studio album will be unleashed upon the world on September 1 via Century Media Records.
"Blood Of The Funeral" encapsulates the raw and unrelenting intensity that has become synonymous with Marduk's sound. The track showcases their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and chilling vocals, evoking a sense of darkness and despair. Watch the new video below.
Commenting on the album, Marduk frontman Daniel Rostén shares: "'Memento Mori' is, all at once, a bold leap forward, a calculated sidestep, and a wistful backward glance. Meaning, we have broken new ground without forgetting our legacy or the journey that brought us to this point."
