Project: Vengeance Premiere New Single & Video “Vessel”
Project: Vengeance, the project featuring vocalists Will Ramos (Lorna Shore), Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer), Darius Tehrani (Spite), Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator), and Tyler Shelton (Traitors), is now streaming their second single, "Vessel." The track showcases the instrumental talents of YouTuber Nik Nocturnal and can be enjoyed streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
For those who may be unfamiliar with the group:
Project: Vengeance initially started as The Big Six, with vocalists from Attila, Fit For An Autopsy, Lorna Shore, Left To Suffer, Traitors, and Infant Annihilator. After some lineup changes, including vocalist replacements, the band transformed into Project: Vengeance, solidifying themselves as a deathcore supergroup.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Satón Premiere New Single & Music Video “Noni”
- Next Article:
Death of a Deity Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Project: Vengeance Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.