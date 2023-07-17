Project: Vengeance Premiere New Single & Video “Vessel”

Project: Vengeance, the project featuring vocalists Will Ramos (Lorna Shore), Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer), Darius Tehrani (Spite), Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator), and Tyler Shelton (Traitors), is now streaming their second single, "Vessel." The track showcases the instrumental talents of YouTuber Nik Nocturnal and can be enjoyed streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the group:

Project: Vengeance initially started as The Big Six, with vocalists from Attila, Fit For An Autopsy, Lorna Shore, Left To Suffer, Traitors, and Infant Annihilator. After some lineup changes, including vocalist replacements, the band transformed into Project: Vengeance, solidifying themselves as a deathcore supergroup.