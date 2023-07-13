Restless Spirit To Release New Album "Afterimage" In October; Shares New Music Video "Marrow"

Long Island sludge metal trio Restless Spirit have released the video single "Marrow" as the first outtake from their forthcoming third album "Afterimage." The new full-length is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

Restless Spirit comments: "The opening track 'Marrow' truly comes from the heart and sets the theme for the entire album", guitarist and singer Paul Aloisio writes. "This song is about watching someone that you love at the end of their life. It's about the bargaining, the pleading, the denial… all those stages of grief. Although the song deals with desperation, it is also an acknowledgement of a bitter truth. We think everyone can relate to this song, because while maybe you haven't had to experience these feelings yet, reality is, eventually you will. I've never had the courage to be so open through my music before, and I won't lie and say that it wasn't terrifying to do so. Yet our hope is that it can resonate with anyone struggling through an experience like this."

In the case of Restless Spirit, the band name says it all, and in more than just one way. Their third album, "Afterimage", embodies the East Coast trio's aim of never wanting to sound exactly like before. Long Island deep-fried guitars meet pounding rhythms and emotionally raw vocals. Where the predecessor "Blood of the Old Gods" (2021) sometimes ushered the listener into twisted complexity, "Afterimage" delivers short, sharp shocks that hit straight home.

Lyrically, "Afterimage" is also born out of a restless spirit. Driven by tragedy and personal loss, singer and guitarist Paul Aloisio has put his heart and soul into the album. Confronted with a choice to deal with his pain in a healthy way or go down a destructive path, the singer and guitarist opted for the former but months later found his words to be prophetic for doing the latter. Deciding that artistry requires honesty, Alosio wanted to share his experience as a message to others in similar situations that they're not alone in their despair. "Afterimage" might well be read as a cautionary tale.

Tracklisting:

1. Marrow

2. Shadow Command

3. Of Spirit and Form

4. All Furies

5. Brutalized

6. The Fatalist

7. Hell's Grasp

8. From the Dust Returned