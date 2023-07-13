Mantar Releases New Music Video "Egoisto"
German metal duo Mantar has released a new music video for "Egoisto," the opening track of their latest album, "Pain Is Forever And This Is The End." You can check it out below. The band posted the following message:
"To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of our last record 'Pain Is Forever And This Is The End' we put together a little video for the opening song and one of our favorite tracks of the album. How do you like it so far? What are your favorite songs?
"Also there will be new tunes sooner than you know...Taking you back to the old school..."
