Type A Secretor Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Night Of The Semen"
Manchester/Chester, UK-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Type A Secretor premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Night Of The Semen", streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify below.
Track-list:
1. Slam In The Back Of My Shagula
2. Chimp Induced Facial Rearrangement (ft. 357 Homicide)
3. Night Of The Semen
4. Megalosmegaloforeheadoladon
