Type A Secretor Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Night Of The Semen"

Manchester/Chester, UK-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Type A Secretor premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Night Of The Semen", streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify below.





Track-list:

1. Slam In The Back Of My Shagula

2. Chimp Induced Facial Rearrangement (ft. 357 Homicide)

3. Night Of The Semen

4. Megalosmegaloforeheadoladon