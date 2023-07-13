Necronomicon Ex Mortis Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Crypt of the Gorilla God” From Upcoming New EP "Silver Bullet"
Chicago, Illinois-based thrashing oldschool death metal quintet Necronomicon Ex Mortis premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Crypt of the Gorilla God”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Silver Bullet", which will be out in stores in August.
Check out "Crypt of the Gorilla God" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cognitive Premiere New Single "Rot Eternal"
- Next Article:
Type A Secretor Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Bran
0 Comments on "Necronomicon Ex Mortis Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.