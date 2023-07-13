Necronomicon Ex Mortis Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Crypt of the Gorilla God” From Upcoming New EP "Silver Bullet"

Chicago, Illinois-based thrashing oldschool death metal quintet Necronomicon Ex Mortis premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Crypt of the Gorilla God”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Silver Bullet", which will be out in stores in August.

Check out "Crypt of the Gorilla God" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



