Cassetta (Scars Of Tomorrow, Ex-Suicide Silence, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Swallow The Sun”

Introducing themselves to the world, Cassetta have made a grand entrance with the release of their debut single, "Swallow The Sun." This track, streaming via YouTube for you below, is one of two songs set to be featured on the band's debut release.

Cassetta comprises the following members:

Vocals: Connor Eaton (The Keeper)

Guitar: Kevin Fifield (Pressure Cracks)

Guitar: Marc Motley (The Arson Choir)

Bass: Bob Bradley (Fake Figures/Scars Of Tomorrow)

Drums: Alex Lopez (ex-Suicide Silence)

Eaton, the frontman of the band, shared his thoughts on "Swallow The Sun," a track that features guest vocals from Cameron Miller of Duhka:

“Shining light on mental struggles, especially those that are typically kept private, has always been a cathartic release for me. Being able to do it with friends that I’ve looked up to for a long time has made this experience extremely special. Swallow the sun is the first song we wrote together and I believe it’s a good representation of what you can expect from Cassetta moving forward.

Jeff Dunne did a great job at making these songs sound absolutely massive. I hope you can find something to connect to in our music and most of all I can’t wait to play these songs live with all of our friends.”