The Ghost Inside Premiere New Single & Music Video “Earn It”

The Ghost Inside have unleashed a new single titled "Earn It." The track, produced by Dan Braunstein (known for his work with Spiritbox and Dayseeker), marks the band's first release in approximately three years.





When asked about the song, vocalist Jonathan Vigil shared his thoughts, saying:

“Sometimes people think because of the social status or circumstances they’re born into, they’re entitled to greatness. Nothing worthwhile is ever gonna be handed to you. You gotta Earn It.”

The new song's arrival sets the stage for their summer tour with Underoath, We Came As Romans, Betters Lovers, and The Word Alive:

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans/Better Lovers)

w/ Better Lovers:

07/16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

07/17 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/19 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

07/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

07/22 Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s

07/23 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

07/24 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

07/27 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

07/29 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

07/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

08/03 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

08/04 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

08/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

08/06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

08/08 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

08/10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

08/11 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

08/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

w/ The Word Alive:

08/14 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

08/15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

08/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

08/19 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds