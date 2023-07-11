The Ghost Inside Premiere New Single & Music Video “Earn It”
The Ghost Inside have unleashed a new single titled "Earn It." The track, produced by Dan Braunstein (known for his work with Spiritbox and Dayseeker), marks the band's first release in approximately three years.
When asked about the song, vocalist Jonathan Vigil shared his thoughts, saying:
“Sometimes people think because of the social status or circumstances they’re born into, they’re entitled to greatness. Nothing worthwhile is ever gonna be handed to you. You gotta Earn It.”
The new song's arrival sets the stage for their summer tour with Underoath, We Came As Romans, Betters Lovers, and The Word Alive:
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans/Better Lovers)
w/ Better Lovers:
07/16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
07/17 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/19 Reading, PA – Santander Arena
07/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
07/22 Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s
07/23 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
07/24 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
07/27 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
07/28 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
07/29 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
07/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors
08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
08/03 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
08/04 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
08/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
08/06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
08/08 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
08/10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
08/11 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
08/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
w/ The Word Alive:
08/14 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
08/15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
08/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
08/19 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Upon Stone Sign With Century Media
- Next Article:
Squelching Premiere New Single "No Cheating Pain"
0 Comments on "The Ghost Inside Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.