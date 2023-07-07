"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Ringworm Releases New Single "Thought Crimes"

posted Jul 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Cleveland extreme metal legends RINGWORM have delivered another brutal taste of their highly-anticipated, 9th full-length album, Seeing Through Fire, that’s out August 18th from Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has released, 'Thought Crimes,' a track of epic brutality and relentless aggression.


Commenting on the song, vocalist Human Furnace says:

"‘Thought Crimes.’ Speed. Aggression. Attack. All the things that come to mind, sonically, when I think of this song. It's a manic song. It makes you move. Lyrically, it's not a political song. It's about trying to have your own thoughts amongst an ocean of controlled marketing, algorithms, and forced tribalism. It's a natural emotional response to being sculpted, directed, and sometimes, ordered, to believe in one thing or the other."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Ringworm Releases New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 