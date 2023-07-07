Skies Turn Black Posts New Music Video "The Skies Are Falling Down" Online

Heavy metal quintet Skies Turn Black have unveiled new single "The Skies Are Falling Down," along with a live performance video. This is the first release featuring new member Xander Isles on keytar and backing vocals. The single comes just a few days after the band announced they will be performing at Bloodstock this August.

Skies Turn Black are a five-piece heavy metal band hailing from the North of England. Their sound incorporates a modern approach to classic British heavy metal, with the energy of power metal. Giant choruses, infectious melodies and virtuosic solos (from both guitars and keytar) create a recipe for metal that oozes passion and intricacy.

The band have always taken pride in having a diverse repertoire of music. The debut album "No Place Like Home" (2018) showcases a magnitude of the band’s musicianship and received glowing reviews all around the world - including Metal Hammer calling it “Some of 2018’s best guitar work."

The band have yet again managed to stand out in the metal scene with the addition of long-term friend Xander Isles as a vocalist and keytar extraordinaire. Xander’s additional support vocally has given the band the ability to deliver powerful harmonies live, as well as a whole new outlook on writing vocal parts in newer material. ‘The Skies Are Falling Down’ is the first track to feature Isles, and his influence is evident. The power of the vocal delivery is extraordinary, with features of choral harmonies and infectious melodies. Adding to this his mesmerising keytar solo, having Xander has given Skies Turn Black an extra arrow in their quiver.

Right now, the northern quintet have a selection of new material ready to go, and are incredibly excited to see where it will take them. The band are putting finishing touches on their own studio built in Huddersfield, and look to keep producing their own passionate brand of metal.