Myth Of I Premiere New Single & Playthrough Video "Jenova"

Myth Of I, the duo comprising Jennings Smith and Tyler Fritzel, have premiered their mind-bending new single "Jenova." This track showcases their technical prowess, drawing inspiration from acts like Animals As Leaders. With an infusion of captivating synth sounds reminiscent of epic video game soundtracks, Myth Of I delivers a unique sonic experience. The outfit are currently crafting a dual concept EP titled "Blood," set to be released later this year.

Check out "Jenova" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments Fritzel:

"When Jennings first sent me the demo he was working on for 'JENOVA', I was immediately floored and knew we had to finish it up and release it on the next record. It is such an interesting song to me and I am very proud of how it turned out. It certainly explores a lot of different territory and gives me the feeling of being in a dream, which I absolutely love and we hope you do too."