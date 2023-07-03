Porta Nigra Premiere New Song "Die himmlische Revolution" From Upcoming New Album "Weltende"

German black metal band Porta Nigra premiere a new song named "Die himmlische Revolution" ("The heavenly revolution"). The track serves as the second single from the outfit's highly anticipated album "Weltende." The music ventures beyond the boundaries of traditional black metal, embracing a powerful blend of thrash and death metal influences while retaining Porta Nigra's signature theatricality and grandeur.

Serving as the album's dramatic centerpiece, "Die himmlische Revolution" explores themes inspired by the works of expressionist authors, delving into the turmoil and decay that engulfed Europe during the impending First World War.