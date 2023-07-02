Eighteen Visions Premiere New Single “Reality Killer”
Continuing their momentum after last month's release of "Rot Of Humanity," Orange County's metalcore veterans Eighteen Visions are back with another new track titled "Reality Killer." Listen to the single streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
