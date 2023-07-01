Dead Heat Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eyes Of The Real” From Upcoming New Album "Endless Torment"
Californian hardcore/thrash metal outfit Dead Heat premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Eyes Of The Real”, taken from their upcoming new album "Endless Torment", which will be out in stores July 28.
Check out "Eyes Of The Real" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
2023 live dates:
7/7 Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)
7/8 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)
7/9 The Mohawk – Austin, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)
7/21-22 The Rumble Fest @ The Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL
7/29-30 Sound And Fury Festival @ Exposition Park – Los Angeles, CA
9/16 Metal Injection Festival @ The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dead Heat Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.