Dead Heat Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eyes Of The Real” From Upcoming New Album "Endless Torment"

Californian hardcore/thrash metal outfit Dead Heat premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Eyes Of The Real”, taken from their upcoming new album "Endless Torment", which will be out in stores July 28.

Check out "Eyes Of The Real" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

2023 live dates:

7/7 Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)

7/8 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)

7/9 The Mohawk – Austin, TX (w/ Mindforce, Heaven’s Gate)

7/21-22 The Rumble Fest @ The Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

7/29-30 Sound And Fury Festival @ Exposition Park – Los Angeles, CA

9/16 Metal Injection Festival @ The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA