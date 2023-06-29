Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “How To Make A Killer” From Upcoming New Album "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio"

International brutal death metal outfit Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com to exclusively premiere their new lyric video for "How To Make A Killer". The track is the first single to be released from the band's forthcoming new album "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio", which marks also Monument Of Misanthropy's second studio full-length for their label home Transcending Obscurity Records. The track was mixed and mastered by Jei Doublerice (Doublerice Audio) and the video was created by BSA Graphics.

You can check out "How To Make A Killer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

""How To Make A Killer" is the opening track from our upcoming new album "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio". And as you can easily guess, the new full-length is going to be about the infamous American serial killer Edmund Kemper III. Just like our last album "Unterweger" it is a concept album structured like a Netflix true-crime documentary. Multilayered and many-faceted, it is revealing all kinds of aspects of Kemper's life and murders, right down to the last detail.

Musically, the song was composed by Paul Nazarkadeh and is a typical Monument Of Misanthropy death metal banger, with all kinds of mood changes and killer riffs. We're really happy to provide this first brief glimpse of what the new outing is going to sound like. A second single written by our new guitarist Julius Kössler (Spire Of Lazarus), scheduled to be unleashed later this summer, is heading into a more progressive and technical direction, but still brutal and really sick. Y'all gonna see for yourselves soon enough."