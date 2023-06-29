Snuffed On Sight Premiere New Single & Music Video “Slippin” From Upcoming New Album "Smoke"

San Francisco, CA-based deathcore outfit Snuffed On Sight premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Slippin”, taken from their upcoming new album "Smoke", which will be out in stores July 7, 2023.

Check out "Slippin" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



