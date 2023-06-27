Artillery Announces 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates
Danish thrash metal icons, Artillery, are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a North American headlining tour.
The journey, which begins on September 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and closes on October 14 in Brooklyn, New York, includes a performance at the Blades Of Steel Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. Support will be provided by Vapor and Potential Threat.
The tour dates are as follows:
September 29 - The Underground Café - Minneapolis, MN
September 30 - Blades Of Steel Festival @ The Crucible - Madison, WI
October 1 - Legend's - Cincinnati, OH
October 2 - No Class - Cleveland, OH
October 3 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
October 4 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI
October 5 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON
October 6 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
October 7 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC
October 8 - Rock Café Le Stage - Trois Rivieres, QC
October 9 - L'Anti Bar and Spectacles - Quebec City, QC
October 10 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA
October 11 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA
October 12 - Another Round - Richmond, VA
October 13 - Alchemy - Providence, RI
October 14 - Saint Vitus Bar - New York, NY
