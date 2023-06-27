Darkher Uploads Soundgarden Cover "Like Suicide"

Darkher presents an incredibly beautiful rendering of that in many ways most tragic Soundgarden song "Like Suicide," which is carried by Jayn Maiven's magical voice and haunting instrumentation. The mysterious British artist has furthermore illustrated this touching song with a brilliant video.

More information about the forthcoming MER Redux Series installment "Superunknown Redux" can be found below. The massive double album has been scheduled for release on July 14.

Darkher comments: "When I was approached for my own rendition of 'Like Suicide' by Soundgarden, I felt it was important to do a version which sensitively captured the spirit of the original song", singer and multi-instrumentalist Jayn Maiven explains. "Yet I also decided to take the lyrics musically on a different journey."

Jadd Shickler adds: "The death of Chris Cornell hit fans and musicians like a bomb, myself included", the label manager writes. "In an inexplicable way, it felt almost like I'd lost a personal friend. I did not actually know him, but there was so much longing and melancholy in a lot of his music that one could almost feel that he'd spent his life fighting to hold himself together and eventually just couldn't fight anymore. When the time came to assemble the artists to re-imagine 'Superunknown', it felt important to make a statement about losing him, so I specifically asked Darkher to consider taking on 'Like Suicide'. I knew that her delicate, haunting nature would recast this song as something more tragic and amplify the visceral sense of loss that so many of us feel about Chris being gone. And just as I expected, her rendition is a perfectly heartbroken goodbye."

"Superunknown Redux" tracklisting:

1. Ufomammut - Let Me Drown

2. High Priest feat. Bobby Ferry (16) - My Wave

3. Marissa Nadler - Fell On Black Days

4. Somnuri - Mailman

5. Valley of the Sun - "Superunknown"

6. Frayle - Head Down

7. Spotlights - Black Hole Sun

8. Horseburner - Spoonman

9. Witch Mountain - Limo Wreck

10. Beastwars - The Day I Tried to Live

11. Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - Kickstand

12. The Age of Truth - Fresh Tendrils

13. Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom feat. Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Igor Sydorenko (Stoned Jesus), Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Eleven), Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha) & Utelo - 4th of July

14. Dozer - Half

15. Darkher - Like Suicide