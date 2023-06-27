Vader Announces "40 Years Of The Apocalypse" European Tour Dates

Polish death metal legends Vader have been one of the cornerstones of extreme metal since 1983. This year, the band from Olsztyn is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the first leg of a tour titled "40 Years of the Apocalypse." Be ready for a very special set list looking back at Vader's long career, from vicious demo Necrolust to their most recent album on Nuclear Blast, Solitude In Madness. Vader will be joined by their Swedish death metal brothers Vomitory and supports Skaphos, Warside and Aetherian.

The tour dates are as follows:

20.09. CZ Ostrawa - Barrak

21.09. CZ Pardubice - Zluty Pes Club

22.09. DE Berlin - ORWOhaus

23.09. DE Hamburg - Kronensaal

24.09. DE Trier - Mergener Hof

25.09. DE Munich - Backstage

26.09. DE Weiher - Live Music Hall

27.09. DE Dortmund - Junkyard

28.09. NL Helmond - Cacaofabriek

30.09. NL Leiden - Gebr.de Nobel

01.10. NL Hengelo - Metropool

03.10. UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

04.10. IRE Dublin - Opium

05.10. IRE Belfast - Limelight 2

06.10. UK Glasgow - Slay

07.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion

08.10. UK London - Underworld

10.10. CH Geneve - L'Usine

11.10. CH Seewen - Gaswerk

12.10. IT Milano - Slaughter Club

13.10. IT Rome - Traffic

14.10. IT San Dona di Piave - Revolver

15.10. AT Graz - Explosiv