Vader Announces "40 Years Of The Apocalypse" European Tour Dates
Polish death metal legends Vader have been one of the cornerstones of extreme metal since 1983. This year, the band from Olsztyn is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the first leg of a tour titled "40 Years of the Apocalypse." Be ready for a very special set list looking back at Vader's long career, from vicious demo Necrolust to their most recent album on Nuclear Blast, Solitude In Madness. Vader will be joined by their Swedish death metal brothers Vomitory and supports Skaphos, Warside and Aetherian.
The tour dates are as follows:
20.09. CZ Ostrawa - Barrak
21.09. CZ Pardubice - Zluty Pes Club
22.09. DE Berlin - ORWOhaus
23.09. DE Hamburg - Kronensaal
24.09. DE Trier - Mergener Hof
25.09. DE Munich - Backstage
26.09. DE Weiher - Live Music Hall
27.09. DE Dortmund - Junkyard
28.09. NL Helmond - Cacaofabriek
30.09. NL Leiden - Gebr.de Nobel
01.10. NL Hengelo - Metropool
03.10. UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
04.10. IRE Dublin - Opium
05.10. IRE Belfast - Limelight 2
06.10. UK Glasgow - Slay
07.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion
08.10. UK London - Underworld
10.10. CH Geneve - L'Usine
11.10. CH Seewen - Gaswerk
12.10. IT Milano - Slaughter Club
13.10. IT Rome - Traffic
14.10. IT San Dona di Piave - Revolver
15.10. AT Graz - Explosiv
