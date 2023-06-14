Knocked Loose Premiere Music Video For New Tracks “Deep In The Willow”/”Everything Is Quiet Now”
Kentucky's metalcore band Knocked Loose has unleashed a new two-song single entitled "Upon Loss." This release features the tracks "Deep In The Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now," marking the band's return with their first new material since 2021. To complement this release, Knocked Loose premiere an official music video that combines both singles. Directed and edited by vocalist Bryan Garris, in collaboration with Eric Richter, the video is now streaming via YouTube for you below.
