Exclusive

Gravefields Premiere New Single “Schasm” From Upcoming New Album "Tetragrammaton"

French-Egyptian black/death metal band Gravefields have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Schasm", taken from their impending new album "Tetragrammaton", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia), Australis Records (Chile) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on June 29th, 2023.

Check out now "Schasm" streaming via YouTube for you now below.