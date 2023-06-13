Exclusive
Gravefields Premiere New Single “Schasm” From Upcoming New Album "Tetragrammaton"
French-Egyptian black/death metal band Gravefields have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Schasm", taken from their impending new album "Tetragrammaton", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia), Australis Records (Chile) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on June 29th, 2023.
Check out now "Schasm" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
