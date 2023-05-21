Vasculitis Premiere New Single “Violated and Decapitated” From Upcoming New Album "Masochistic Intestinal Eruption"

Be sure to check out the latest single from Queensland, Australia-based slamming brutal death metal band Vasculitis, named "Violated and Decapitated," streaming via YouTube for you now below. This track is a preview of their upcoming album titled "Masochistic Intestinal Eruption," set to be officially released on June 9th via Reality Fade.

If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Decomposition Of Bubbling Flesh" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below: