Vasculitis Premiere New Single “Violated and Decapitated” From Upcoming New Album "Masochistic Intestinal Eruption"
Be sure to check out the latest single from Queensland, Australia-based slamming brutal death metal band Vasculitis, named "Violated and Decapitated," streaming via YouTube for you now below. This track is a preview of their upcoming album titled "Masochistic Intestinal Eruption," set to be officially released on June 9th via Reality Fade.
If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Decomposition Of Bubbling Flesh" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
DeathAwaits Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Monarch of Avarice Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Vasculitis Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.