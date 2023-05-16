Aceldama Premiere New Single & Music Video “Carne Humana”

San Ramon, Costa Rica-based slamming brutal death metal quartet Aceldama premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Carne Humana”, taken from their upcoming new album. American drummer Marco "Lord Marco" Pitruzzella (Six Feet Under, ex-The Faceless, ex-Rings of Saturn) guests as studio session drummer.

Check out "Carne Humana" streaming via YouTube for you now below.