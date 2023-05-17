Corey Taylor Premieres New Music Video “Beyond”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Corey Taylor, the vocalist of Slipknot and Stone Sour, has announced that his sophomore studio album, "CMF2," will be released on September 15th. The album was once again produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour) and will be released through Taylor's newly launched Decibel Cooper label imprint in partnership with BMG.

For the first single, Taylor decided to revisit a track that he had been working on for over a decade, titled "Beyond." The song now serves as the lead single for the album, accompanied by an official music video directed by Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Hatebreed).

Taylor shared his thoughts on the track, expressing:

“I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song. Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let’s turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

“CMF2” tracklist:

01 – “The Box”

02 – “Post Traumatic Blues”

03 – “Talk Sick”

04 – “Breath Of Fresh Smoke”

05 – “Beyond”

06 – “We Are The Rest”

07 – “Midnight”

08 – “Starmate”

09 – “Sorry Me”

10 – “Punchline”

11 – “Someday I’ll Change Your Mind”

12 – “All I Want Is Hate”

13 – “Dead Flies”

Corey Taylor has also announced a summer headlining tour to support his upcoming album. The tour dates, which include Taylor's performances at various festivals, are as follows:

w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons:

08/25 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

08/27 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

08/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

08/30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

08/31 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/02 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

09/03 Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (‘Rocklahoma‘)

09/05 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

09/07 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

09/09 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/10 Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘)

09/12 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

09/13 Boston, MA – House of Blues

w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura:

09/15 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

09/16 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

09/18 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

09/19 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

09/21 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

09/22 Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (‘Louder Than Life‘)

09/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues

09/25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

09/27 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

09/28 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

09/29 Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center

10/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/03 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (‘Aftershock Festival‘)