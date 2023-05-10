Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bitter”

Traitors have unveiled their latest single, "Bitter," along with an official music video, marking its online premiere. The accompanying visual was directed by Toddi Babu. Check out "XYYYY" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



The band has also announced an extensive lineup of upcoming tours that are set to take place in the following weeks and months:

w/ Attack Attack!, Belmont & Savage Hands:

05/17 Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions

05/18 Albany, NY – Empire Live

05/19 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

05/20 Northampton, PA – The Gin Mill And Grille

05/21 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

05/23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

05/24 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

05/25 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/26 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

05/27 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

05/28 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

05/30 Greenville, SC – Radio Room

w/ Attack Attack!, Belmont & Colorblind:

06/01 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

06/02 Winter Park, FL – Conduit

06/03 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

06/04 Destin, FL – Club LA

06/06 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

06/07 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

06/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

06/09 Dallas, TX – Trees

06/10 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

06/11 Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Hall

06/13 Memphis, TN – Growler’s

06/14 Madison, TN – East Side Bowl

06/15 Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue

06/16 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

06/17 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

06/18 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

w/ Born Of Osiris & Upon A Burning Body:

08/16 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

08/17 Madison, WI – The Annex

08/18 Hobart, IN – Art Theater

08/19 Battle Creek, MI – Michigan Metal Fest

08/21 London, ON – Rum Runners

08/22 Kitchener, ON – The Hub

08/24 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

08/25 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

08/26 Montreal, QC – The Fairmount

08/27 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

08/29 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

08/30 Elmira, NY – The Pit At The L

08/31 Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

09/01 Huntington, WV – The Loud

09/02 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

09/03 Murfreesboro, TN – Hot Springs

09/05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

09/06 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Traitors)