Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bitter”
Traitors have unveiled their latest single, "Bitter," along with an official music video, marking its online premiere. The accompanying visual was directed by Toddi Babu.
The band has also announced an extensive lineup of upcoming tours that are set to take place in the following weeks and months:
w/ Attack Attack!, Belmont & Savage Hands:
05/17 Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions
05/18 Albany, NY – Empire Live
05/19 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
05/20 Northampton, PA – The Gin Mill And Grille
05/21 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
05/23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
05/24 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
05/25 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/26 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/27 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts
05/28 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
05/30 Greenville, SC – Radio Room
w/ Attack Attack!, Belmont & Colorblind:
06/01 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
06/02 Winter Park, FL – Conduit
06/03 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
06/04 Destin, FL – Club LA
06/06 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
06/07 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
06/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
06/09 Dallas, TX – Trees
06/10 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard
06/11 Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Hall
06/13 Memphis, TN – Growler’s
06/14 Madison, TN – East Side Bowl
06/15 Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue
06/16 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
06/17 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
06/18 Detroit, MI – The Shelter
w/ Born Of Osiris & Upon A Burning Body:
08/16 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
08/17 Madison, WI – The Annex
08/18 Hobart, IN – Art Theater
08/19 Battle Creek, MI – Michigan Metal Fest
08/21 London, ON – Rum Runners
08/22 Kitchener, ON – The Hub
08/24 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
08/25 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
08/26 Montreal, QC – The Fairmount
08/27 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
08/29 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
08/30 Elmira, NY – The Pit At The L
08/31 Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
09/01 Huntington, WV – The Loud
09/02 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
09/03 Murfreesboro, TN – Hot Springs
09/05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
09/06 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Traitors)
