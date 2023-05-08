Heavy//Hitter Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wall Of Wax”
Orlando, Florida-based beatdown/hardcore outfit Heavy//Hitter premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Wall Of Wax”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features Taylor Barber of Left to Suffer.
