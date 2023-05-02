Inferi Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eyes Of Boundless Black”
Technical death metal outfit Inferi premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Eyes Of Boundless Black”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track marks the debut of the group's new guitarist Sanjay Kumar (Wormhole, Equipose, etc.) who replaces Mike Low.
Comment the band:
“After countless shows, dozens of riffs, and over a decade of service, we bid farewell to our brother Mike Low An excellent Guitarist, Engineer, Producer, and all-around awesome Friend. Though we’ll continue to work together, albeit in a different capacity, we wish Mike the best that the world has to offer.
In his stead, we welcome our good friend Sanjay Kumar (Wormhole, Equipoise, Greylotus) to Inferi. Sanjay is a tremendous talent and has already stoked the fires of creativity within the band.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Nekrogoblikon, Æther Realm and Hunt The Dinosaur:
05/09 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
05/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/12 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/13 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theatre
05/15 Nashville, TN – Basement East
05/17 Orlando, FL – Conduit
05/18 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
05/19 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
05/20 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/22 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/23 Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount
05/24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05/26 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch
05/27 Worcester, MA – Palladium
05/28 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/30 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
05/31 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
06/01 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
06/02 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
06/03 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
06/05 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
06/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
06/08 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
06/09 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
06/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/12 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/13 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
06/15 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
06/16 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/17 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
