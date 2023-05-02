Inferi Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eyes Of Boundless Black”

Technical death metal outfit Inferi premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Eyes Of Boundless Black”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track marks the debut of the group's new guitarist Sanjay Kumar (Wormhole, Equipose, etc.) who replaces Mike Low.





Comment the band:

“After countless shows, dozens of riffs, and over a decade of service, we bid farewell to our brother Mike Low An excellent Guitarist, Engineer, Producer, and all-around awesome Friend. Though we’ll continue to work together, albeit in a different capacity, we wish Mike the best that the world has to offer.

In his stead, we welcome our good friend Sanjay Kumar (Wormhole, Equipoise, Greylotus) to Inferi. Sanjay is a tremendous talent and has already stoked the fires of creativity within the band.”

2023 live dates:

w/ Nekrogoblikon, Æther Realm and Hunt The Dinosaur:

05/09 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

05/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/12 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/13 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theatre

05/15 Nashville, TN – Basement East

05/17 Orlando, FL – Conduit

05/18 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/19 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

05/20 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/22 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/23 Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

05/24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/26 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch

05/27 Worcester, MA – Palladium

05/28 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

05/30 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

05/31 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

06/01 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

06/02 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

06/03 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

06/05 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

06/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

06/08 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

06/09 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

06/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/12 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/13 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

06/15 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

06/16 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/17 Los Angeles, CA – 1720